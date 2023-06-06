UW Health doctors save baby's life with surgery during delivery

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health surgeons with the Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment Center saved the life of a baby by performing surgery during her birth earlier in 2023.
A news release from the health system states Andy and Ashley Manderle's story begins when they were referred to UnityPoint Health – Meriter after an OBGYN found abnormalities in Ashley's 16-week ultrasound.
That abnormality proved to be a 17-inch non-cancerous tumor that would block the airway of their baby girl, Layla, as soon as she was born.
That's why when Layla was born in February, doctors performed a unique surgery called ex-utero intrapartum treatment, also known as EXIT. During this surgery, the baby was partially delivered via cesarean section while Ashley was under anesthesia, and doctors worked to create an airway for her.
According to UW Health, the surgery team had 30 minutes to establish Layla's airway. That's because she would only be supported by Ashley's placenta for 30 minutes. The expert team of over 40 doctors and nurses finished the procedure in only 12 minutes.
Dr. Inna Lobeck, a pediatric and fetal surgeon with UW Health, highlighted the importance of the EXIT in cases where infants are at high risk for death at delivery because of airway obstructions.
“Had she been born without an EXIT, she would have gone 12 minutes without breathing, which would have resulted in death or severe brain injury,” Lobeck said.
Ashley said the experience was scary, but she "trusted the amazing doctors" and knew they'd save Layla.
"We are so grateful the doctors helped us have a healthy baby girl,” Ashley said.
Care for Ashley and Layla began weeks before the final procedure. Leading up to the surgery, Ashley met with doctors at the Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment Center to know what was going on inside her womb.
Using Layla's fetal MRI, a three-dimensional model was made to assist the surgery team plan for the procedure.
“Our fetal diagnosis and treatment team met Ashley at 20 weeks, and we developed a game plan with experts from maternal-fetal medicine, ear, nose and throat, plastic surgery and neonatal intensive care,” Lobeck said. “The tumor was growing quickly and was by far the largest one we’ve seen at our center.”
Though doctors hoped Ashley would get to 37 weeks pregnant before the procedure, they determined 33 weeks was the safest time for her because Ashley had a history of delivering prematurely.
The remaining tumor was removed four days after Layla was born. She stayed in the NICU for two and a half months. But now, she's doing "very well," according to UW Health.
This is the third EXIT procedure done at the UW Health Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment Center. Lobeck says because the center is on the "cutting edge" of the latest treatments and technology, it "offers families hope."
“These families put so much trust in us and it is an honor to help them go home with healthy babies,” Lobeck said.