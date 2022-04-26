UW Health encourages Wisconsinites to register as organ donors

MADISON (WKOW) — April is National Donate Life Month, a period of time intended to raise awareness about the importance of and need for organ, eye and tissue donors.
UW Health is using the awareness month to call Wisconsinites to action and have them register as donors.
“Our goal this month, and throughout the year, is to increase the chance that people who need a transplant will get one,” said Michael Anderson, executive director of University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation (UW OTD). “I encourage everyone who is not yet a registered donor to not only consider doing so today, but to then share your lifesaving decision with your friends and family.”
Over 100,000 people in the country, 1,500 of which are in Wisconsin, are on an ever growing list waiting for organ transplants. But not all of those in need will get the donation that may save their life. According to UW Health, 6,000 people die each year waiting for organs.
The impact a single donor has on those waiting for assistance is significant. One donor can help up to 50 people heal. In 2021, 41,000 transplants from 20,300 donors changed the lives of others.
There are over 170 million registered donors, and for some transplants living donation is an option. To sign up to be an organ, eye and tissue donor click here.