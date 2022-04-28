UW Health encourages young athletes to schedule sports physical exams early

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health is encouraging young athletes to get a head start on scheduling their sports physical exams before the start of school sports this summer.
Pre-participation physical exams, which include a review of health history and an examination of cardiovascular and musculoskeletal systems, are important because they're used to find any conditions that may predispose an athlete to injury or illness.
They're also required by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) before athletes are allowed to participate in high school sports. If an athlete doesn't complete the exam on time, they may be barred from starting their sport.
But according to Dr. David Bernhardt, a pediatrician and sports medicine physician at UW Health, athletes should approach these exams with more than just sports in mind. He said that routine sports physicals, though useful, are too narrow in focus and can sometimes neglect other issues that could be critically important to a high schooler’s wellbeing.
“Pre-participation physicals are a great opportunity for high schoolers to have a more comprehensive well visit with their primary care provider,” Bernhardt said. “Sports physicals are often the only time that adolescents schedule time with their pediatrician outside of visits for injuries or illness, so it makes sense that we use this time to evaluate these kids for more than just their readiness to engage in sports. There are many other topics that we should be discussing, like mental health, which can be just as important to a child’s short- and long-term wellbeing.”
Bernhardt said that athletes should always go to their primary care provider for these exams because it ensures continuity of care and allows the athlete’s physician to identify changes over time and react appropriately.
He also said physical exams that are performed in retail-based clinics or in schools often lack privacy, which can make it less likely for adolescents to disclose private or potentially embarrassing concerns during the exam.