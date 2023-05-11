UW Health expert gives advice on how to cope with a challenging Mother's Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Mother's Day isn't a happy day for everyone.
The holiday causes some to confront hard emotions, whether it's sadness, disappointment or even anger. It may be due to losing a child, not having a child or losing your mother.
Shilagh Mirgain, a health psychologist for UW Health, says reframing how you view the day may help you still enjoy it and work through those hard feelings.
“Reframing the focus of this holiday can be an effective way to celebrate all the positive attributes of motherhood you may not have experienced yourself as a child or missed out on as an adult,” she said.
Mirgain listed several ways one can cope if Mother's day brings negative emotions.
- Mother yourself. Sometimes we don't receive the love we need growing up, or don't have a child to give love to. If any hurts arise, allow them to surface. "Be kind to yourself," Mirgain said. "Picture a mother offering love towards a child, now practice offering this same loving kindness towards yourself." She suggests reaching out to people who support and care about you so you don't feel alone.
- Forgive and accept. Though you can't change the past, Mirgain says you can move forward. Forgiveness and acceptance are doors to healing, and answering the question who you want to be moving forward can help you avoid getting stuck in the past.
- Reflect on the gifts gained. You get a 'gift' from every experience you go through. Whether it's the gift of understanding or a joyful memory, Mirgain says you should look for the "diamond in the rough" and think on these positive experiences.
- Celebrate your own way. Mirgain says there is no "right way" to celebrate Mother's Day. Figure out what feels good to you and do that. For example, it could be a day to simply love the children in your life, whether you're their mother or not.
Mirgain says regardless of your past experiences, Mother's Day is still a good chance to celebrate the women who bring beauty into your life and who give unconditional love, support and understanding.