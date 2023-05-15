UW Health expert gives recommendations on how to avoid fall-related injuries

MADISON (WKOW) -- Each year, UW Health treats thousands of people with injuries stemming from a fall, and most of these falls happen inside homes for people older than 65.
Dr. Ann O'Rourke, the medical director of the Level 1 trauma center at UW Health, said about 2,000 of their 3,500 patients a year are there due to falls. This is four times the number of patients they see for motor vehicle crashes, she said.
With how frequently people are hurt from falls, Dr. O'Rourke said it's important to know why these falls happen. She said many things may cause a fall, such as certain medications, footwears or even changes in vision.
“We are focused on reducing falls and fall injuries because they are not inevitable,” Dr. O’Rourke said. “We are highlighting the common culprits of falls, as well as activities and exercises that focus on maintaining balance and strength as we age.”
Dr. O'Rourke gave a few examples of easy ways a home can be cleared of fall hazards, such as removing floor of clutter, making sure rugs and mats are anchored to the floor and keeping hallways lit with a nightlight.
She said primary care providers are also trying to help with preventing falls by managing medication. They may also refer a patient to an occupational therapist, who can look at a person's living space to identify how the space can be changed to reduce fall risks.
“If you are feeling unsteady, talk with your provider and discuss what physical therapy, exercise or other care could help boost your balance and confidence,” O’Rourke said. “Sometimes it can be as simple as adjusting a medication if it is making you dizzy when you stand.”