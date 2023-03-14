UW Health expert says up-to-date vaccinations can help with a healthy spring break

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health experts are encouraging families to stay up-to-date on vaccinations as they plan to travel for spring break.
Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health's chief quality officer and an emergency medicine physician, said staying current on vaccinations is the best way to have a healthy spring break.
“We are in a much better place in the pandemic, so more people are traveling again,” he said. “There are many diseases that might not be common in the United States but are common in other countries that can be prevented by routine vaccinations, which is especially important to keep in mind if traveling internationally.”
Pothof also suggests checking the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations for prospective travel destinations. One reason to do this is not all destinations have the same health care access one's used to at home.
“Not all countries have access to the same COVID-19 treatments we have, for example, so it is important to plan ahead and think about access to medical care in the area you are traveling,” Pothof said.
The CDC also recommends wearing masks in high-traffic areas — like airports and buses — and washing hands often or using hand sanitizer.
And Pothof said if you're feeling sick, stay home.
“I think a lesson learned from the pandemic is no one wants to be the one that makes other people sick,” he said. “Spring break is a fun time but if you are sick or test positive for COVID-19, you need to stay home and not get others sick.”