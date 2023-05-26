UW Health expert shares how to prepare for the mental health challenges that may come with retirement

MADISON (WKOW) — Retirement is often very exciting, but it doesn't come without challenges.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent reports about 20% of people older than 55 have some type of mental health concern, with depression being the most common.
Because of this, one UW Health expert is offering advice on how people can prepare for this particular challenge.
“Retirement is a major life change for people,” said Alicia Ellison, a nurse practitioner. “We live in a ‘working society’ where our work makes up so much of who we are, but with retirement that can get lost.”
She said signs of mental health struggles include negative thoughts about retirement, isolating from others, talking about a lack of purpose or a rapid increase in drinking or drug use.
Ellison works with her patients to normalize the process of retirement so they're less likely to need mental health care as they transition into their next stage in life.
“We need to talk with one another about the process of aging, retiring and what life after work looks like,” she said.
Some of her recommendations include thinking positively and realistically about retirement, making a retirement plan earlier in life and participating in physical activities and leisurely hobbies.
Ellison said there are also a handful of things to do in retirement that can boost mental health, like getting involved with the community, spending time with family and engaging in intellectual or creative pursuits.
"Aging individuals still have so much to give and experience as they transition into retirement," she said. “We find some of the most creative thinking and expression comes after people retire and age into later life."