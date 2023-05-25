UW Health expert urges safe driving as millions hit the roads over Memorial Day weekend

MADISON (WKOW) — AAA expects more than 37 million people to be on the roads during Memorial Day weekend, which is why UW Health experts are urging travelers to drive safely.
Rishelle Eithun, a pediatric injury prevention program manager with UW Health, said more people driving means a greater chance of crashes.
She said one way people can "take care of one another" on the road this weekend is by not drinking and driving.
“Designate a driver, or don’t drink if you plan to drive later that day,” Eithun said. “It’s more enjoyable for your family and friends if you can be there with them rather than ending up at UW Health’s level I trauma center.”
Eithun said drinking is a high-profile risk in holiday travel, but notes other things can lead to crashes — such as speeding, being distracted or drowsy, or driving while impaired from medications.
Eithun also recommends making sure all passengers properly wear their seatbelts and children are in car or booster seats appropriate for their size.
“Wear a seatbelt, buckle up your kiddos, know when to take your medications before driving, keep distractions to a minimum, be well rested and obey traffic laws so you can get to your destination safely,” Eithun said.