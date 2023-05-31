UW Health expert: vaping on the rise in kids, young adults in 'troubling' trend

MADISON (WKOW) — A UW Health expert says smoking rates are down, but the rate of vaping is increasing, especially with kids and young adults.
Dr. Brian Williams, a pediatric hospitalist with UW Health Kids, says 11.5% of American adults reported smoking in 2022, a significant decline from the 42% in 1964 when experts started tracking rates of smoking.
“This is a historically low level and it's important progress because smoking is the number one preventable cause of death not only in the United States but in the world,” said Williams, who is also a tobacco researcher at the University of Wisconsin Center for Tobacco and Research Intervention (UW-CTRI).
He said smoking causes cancer, heart disease, lung disease and harms every organ in the body.
Even though the rate of traditional smoking is down, Williams said more people are vaping using e-cigarettes. Nearly 6% of adults in 2022 used e-cigarettes, up from 4.5% the year before, according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Data from the UW-CTRI shows the highest percentage of people who vaped were 18 to 25 years old, followed by adolescents ages 12 to 17. Similarly, federal data from 2022 shows 2.55 million U.S. middle and high schoolers reported vaping, which includes over 14% of high schoolers and 3.3% of middle schoolers.
Williams said this trend is "troubling" because vaping is the "new gateway" into nicotine addiction.
“Younger brains are at higher risk for addiction, and nicotine sets up pathways in the brain for addiction,” he said. “So, kids who vape are more likely to become cigarette smokers later in life.”
Dr. Matt Tattersall, a cardiologist with UW Health, said vaping can also harm cardiovascular and pulmonary function. Data shows those who used e-cigarettes had "worrisome" changes in heart and blood vessel functions and performed worse on exercise tests compared to those who don't smoke.
Tattersall said the analysis shows vaping has similar effects as traditional smoking, even though when those who used e-cigarettes were younger and vaped nearly 20 years less than the group that smoked.
“Bottom line, the best thing an adult can do for their health is to quit smoking, and no child or young adult should be vaping or smoking cigarettes,” Williams said.