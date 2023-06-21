UW Health experts ask parents to talk about firearm storage to keep their kids safe

MADISON (WKOW) -- On a national day of awareness about firearm storage, UW Health is sharing a safety message with parents and caregivers.
June 21 is National Asking Saves Kids Day, or ASK Day. The day focuses on raising awareness and educating families on the importance of safe firearm storage.
Dr. Adam Brinkman, with UW Health Kids, urges parents and caregivers to ask about firearms and firearm storage when dropping a child off at another family's home.
"All too often, firearms get into the hands of children leading to severe, oftentimes lethal, injuries," he said.
Death by firearms for children spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study from the American Academy of Pediatrics. A different study from AAP showed it's now the leading cause of death for those aged 19 and under.
UW Health claims it's seeing a similar change at the local level. The health system provided data for three years leading up to the pandemic. American Family Children's Hospital treated nine firearm injuries in 2017, seven in 2018 and one in 2019.
UW Health says the cases "rose sharply" during the pandemic. American Family Children's Hospital treated 15 firearm injuries in 202, 10 in 2021 and 17 in 2022. So far in 2023, there have been 10 firearm-related cases.
Brinkman said this upward trend in firearm-related injuries is alarming and likely to continue unless action is taken.
“As physicians, we want to reverse this trend and keep our kids safe,” he said. “This day is important because pediatric safety advocates come together to highlight the dangers of unlocked guns in the home and offer strategies to prevent firearm-related injuries.”
UW Health and AAP have several recommendations to keep kids safe from these injuries.
First, keep firearms unloaded in a locked box or safe. Ammunition should be locked away separately.
When leaving a child with other parents or caregivers, call ahead of the visit and ask if they are following these safety measures. Plan in advance how to ask questions and respond to different answers.
Finally, teach children to not touch guns and tell an adult right away if they find one.
"We want parents to talk to their kids and each other about potential dangers of firearms and be sure kids know what they should do if they come across improperly secured firearms,” Brinkman said.