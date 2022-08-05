UW Health experts explains monkeypox symptoms and prevention measures

MADISON (WKOW) -- With monkeypox now being declared as both a national and global health emergency, an expert from UW Health is helping the public understand the risks, symptoms and options for prevention and treatment of the virus. As of August 3, more than 20 cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin.
The virus comes from the same family as smallpox, according to Dr. Dan Shirley, medical director, infection prevention, UW Health, and assistant professor of medicine at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.
Even though it's typically less severe and less contagious than the now-eradicated smallpox, there's still potential for it to be serious, he said.
The symptoms can start out vague, with things such as fever, aches, fatigue and swollen lymph nodes. However, the key symptom of monkeypox is skin lesions that can appear anywhere on an individual's body, Shirley said.
In most cases, if someone gets monkeypox, they don't need medical intervention. But, Shirley said even "mild" cases of monkeypox can be quite painful, and it can lead to severe disease.
Shirley said the main way to prevent getting monkeypox is to avoid skin-to-skin contact because that's the primary way the disease spreads.
“Monkeypox is primarily spread from close, extended contact with an infected individual’s rash, lesions or possibly body fluids,” Shirley said.
However, the CDC also says monkeypox can also spread from pregnant person to their fetus, and it can spread from animals to people if the person is scratched or bitten by the animal, or if the person uses or ingests an animal product from an infected animal.
Shirley said the most important prevention tactic is to avoid close contact with individuals who have a known monkeypox infection or symptoms concerning for this diagnosis. He recommends to avoid sharing bedsheets, towels or eating/drinking utensils with someone who has symptoms of monkeypox while more is learned about the disease. He also recommends to practice safe sex, saying that early research indicates the most common risk factor is the very close skin-to-skin contact associated with sexual contact.
Shirley also said, if you come into contact with someone with monkeypox, you should monitor your symptoms and contact your healthcare provider. The virus can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed — a process that can take several weeks.
He said the risk of contracting monkeypox is still low, but it's "very important to be mindful of symptoms and avoid contracting it and spreading it.”
Shirley concluded by saying that advice and prevention measures will likely evolve as experts learn more.