UW Health experts speak on the importance of get screened for colorectal cancer

MADISON (WKOW) -- March is colorectal cancer awareness month, and UW Health experts are urging patients to get screened.
Colorectal cancer is the fourth most diagnosed type of cancer in the U.S. for men and women, according to the American Cancer Society. The society estimates more than 100,000 people will be diagnosed with it in 2023 alone.
The American Cancer Society reports there are man risk factors associated with colorectal cancer, from obesity, smoking, moderate to heavy alcohol use and family history. For example, people with an immediate family member who has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer are two to three times more likely to develop colon cancer compared to those who don't have a family history.
Though rates of colon cancer have gone down each year overall, the American Cancer Society is seeing an increase in patients younger than 50 with the disease, with a 1-2% increase each year since the mid-1990s.
One family learned the importance of colon cancer screenings after their run-in with the disease in 2022.
Toni Cruz -- the director of the UW Health Digestive Health Center -- encouraged her husband Rick, 50, to get a colonoscopy. Afterwards, they learned Rick had stage 3 colon cancer.
“My dad was diagnosed with colon cancer 10 years ago,” Rick said. “So, when I found out I had it, I talked with my brothers and sisters about getting screened as soon as possible.”
Rick's brother Mike, 49, immediately scheduled his own colonoscopy, and he was diagnosed with stage 1 colon cancer.
Both brothers had part of their colon removed, and only Rick had to get chemotherapy as Mike's was caught soon enough.
“This is a perfect example of the importance of cancer screenings and knowing your family history,” said Dr. Sam Lubner, medical oncologist, UW Carbone Cancer Center. “Knowing you are at an increased risk of developing colon cancer puts you, your family and your care team on notice, and getting screened as soon as possible gives us the best shot at a positive outcome for everyone.”
The Cruz family is now giving back to the Carbone Center by attending the Bowlin for Colons fundraiser on March 12. You can learn more about the fundraiser online.