UW Health experts suggest making an advance care plan for National Healthcare Decisions Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tomorrow is National Healthcare Decisions Day!
Because of this, experts at UW Health are encouraging patients to have a plan for who should make their healthcare choices if they’re suddenly unable to.
This document, called a Health Care Power of Attorney, includes important information such as the patient’s goals and preferences for medical care if they’re unable to make those decisions themselves, as well as who will speak on their behalf.
It's especially important in Wisconsin because it's not a "next of kin" or "family consent" state, so the law doesn't allow your family to make decisions in certain situations.
Dr. Toby Campbell, a palliative care medicine physician at UW Health, said not having a plan can lead to anxiety and stress.
"Families that lack an advanced care plan and lack the knowledge about what their loved one might want, feel increasing amounts of anguish and distress over worries that they're making the right decision or the wrong decision," Dr. Campbell said.
He also acknowledges this isn't an easy conversation to have.
“Because it requires contemplating death, many people delay having these conversations because they do not feel a sense of need or urgency, but this is a conversation all adults should have, regardless of health, age, or socioeconomic status,” Dr. Campbell said. “Advance care planning is a way of demonstrating you care for your family or support network. When I meet with families, they may have to make incredibly difficult decisions while also facing an emotionally taxing situation.”
He concluded by saying that making a plan is in your best interest, choosing someone to speak on your behalf instead of having someone decide for you.
And making this plan is easier and less complicated to make than you’d think.
UW Health offers free virtual workshops where you can learn more about advance care planning.