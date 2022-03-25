UW Health explains steps that can help prevent accidental poisoning in children from medications

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health sees hundreds of unintentional poisoning cases in children as a result of ingestion each year.
In fact, according to a press release from spokesperson Emily Kumlien, UW Health saw 175 unintentional poisoning cases in 2020-21 — many of which were from pharmaceutical products.
Nick Zetes, outpatient pharmacy coordinator for UW Health Kids, says storing and giving medication safely, disposing of medication properly and understanding resources are key in preventing poisonings.
“If a child gets their hands on adult medication, that could lead to a scary trip to the emergency room because little kids’ bodies process medications differently than adults,” Zetes said. “Symptoms could include nausea, vomiting and in severe cases, death.”
Specifically, UW Health has four tips from Safe Kids Worldwide to help prevent accidental poisoning from medications:
- Pills can look like candy to small children so keep all medicine out of their reach and sight.
- Remember child-resistant packaging is not child-proof. So put medicine away after every use.
- As your kid learns and grows, you will need to assess and change where you keep the medicine because they are more mobile and curious.
- Share medicine safety information with family and friends. When kids have a babysitter or others visiting the home, it is important all the adults know how to keep kids safe around medicine.
On top of accidental poisoning, Zetes expresses concern over intentional poison ingestion. Zetes said in 2020-21 UW Health kids saw nearly 200 intentional poisoning ingestions in kids over 11 — many from medication.
“Parents and caregivers need to save the poison health number, 1-800-222-1222, in their phone,” he said. “Specialists at poison control centers are available around the clock to provide free, confidential, expert advice about poison emergencies and answer questions about medicine.”