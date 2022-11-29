UW Health: Flu cases quadrupled in November

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health has a warning about the flu, as cases are "going up and going up fast."
UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien said the hospital system had 422 positive flu cases last week — a data point she says is more than any high they had last flu season. The week prior, Kumlien said there were 190 cases.
"UW Health flu cases have more than quadrupled in the first three weeks of November, and that is double the number of cases we saw at this time last year," Kumlien said.
The data point comes solely from positive at UW Health locations, such as primary care clinics, urgent care and emergency departments.
Since the flu was "fairly mild" during COVID-19, Kumlien said the current flu levels "surpasses the past two seasons easily."