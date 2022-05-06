UW Health highlights mother, daughter who share the same passion for nursing

MADISON (WKOW) — National Nurses Week kicked off on Friday, which highlights and honors the contributions and sacrifices nurses make to keep the public safe and healthy.
In honor of National Nurses Week, UW Health is sharing the inspirational story of a mother and daughter, who are both nurses.
Kalyn is a second-year inpatient nurse working at UW Health East Madison Hospital. Her mom Tori is in her 35th year of nursing, working as a clinic nurse at UW Health West Clinic.
Tori says nursing had a big impact on her family, both at work and at home.
“Being a nurse made me a better mom because I knew what to expect when they got sick or hurt,” she said. “Kalyn grew up in the healthcare world and I am pretty sure she was the only five-year-old who knew how to check herself in for an appointment at the clinic.”
Kalyn says seeing her mom thrive made her want to pursue the same career path.
“I grew up seeing what a positive impact my mom had on patients and how much she loved her job, so it was a no brainer to follow in her footsteps,” Kalyn said. “I couldn’t wait to become a nurse like her, so I got my certified nursing assistant license at 16 and knew then I would go on to nursing school after college.”
Kalyn's grandmother, Beverly Reynolds, was also a nurse at UW Health and the Sondays are proud to carry on that tradition.
“We are all very passionate about nursing and knowing that patients still stay in touch with my mom after all these years shows the awesome power of nursing,” Tori said.
In 2005, Reynolds won a UW Health Nurse Excellence Award and this year, Kalyn won the “Rising Star” award as a part of the awards series for UW Health nurses.
“I am so proud to be a UW Health nurse like my mom and grandma,” Kalyn said. “I hope I can make an impact like they did.”