UW Health invites locals to attend virtual meeting on proposed expansion of University Row location

MADISON (WKOW) — You can attend a virtual meeting Monday night to learn about UW Health's proposed 180,000-square-foot expansion at 750 University Row.
The expansion will add to the south side of the UW Health Digestive Health Center building and will replace the present surface parking lot with a building and structured parking.
The proposed expansion would be a major change to the current zoning for University Crossing, which will be reviewed by Urban Design Commission, Plan Commission and Common Council.
You can join the meeting using your computer, smartphone, or tablet, or you can listen in via telephone. You will receive login information after registering online.