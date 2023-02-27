 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...POTENTIAL REFREEZE TONIGHT...

Ponding and standing water on roadways this evening may turn to
ice as temperatures drop below freezing overnight. While may areas
will see the ponding water decrease throughout the later afternoon
and evening, there is not expected to be enough evaporation for
the roads to dry out completely leading to ice developing on
untreated surfaces.

UW Health invites locals to attend virtual meeting on proposed expansion of University Row location

  • Updated
  • 0
UW Health sign

MADISON (WKOW) — You can attend a virtual meeting Monday night to learn about UW Health's proposed 180,000-square-foot expansion at 750 University Row.

The expansion will add to the south side of the UW Health Digestive Health Center building and will replace the present surface parking lot with a building and structured parking.

The proposed expansion would be a major change to the current zoning for University Crossing, which will be reviewed by Urban Design Commission, Plan Commission and Common Council.

You can join the meeting using your computer, smartphone, or tablet, or you can listen in via telephone. You will receive login information after registering online.

Tags

Recommended for you