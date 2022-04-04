UW Health issues statement on surgeon found dead in Iron County

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health has issued a statement on the death of Dr. Kelsey Musgrove.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague Dr. Kelsey Musgrove," UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien said. "She was recognized by her peers as a great surgeon, an outstanding mentor and an incredibly kind and positive spirit. Our thoughts and condolences are with her friends and family during this difficult time.”
Musgrove was a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at UW Health. She was found dead Sunday in Potato River Falls, where she was on a hiking trip. Authorities are investigating her death but foul play is not suspected.