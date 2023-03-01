UW Health Kids celebrates Child Life program's 30th anniversary

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health is celebrating the 30th anniversary of a program that helps children and their families cope with the fear and anxiety of staying at a hospital.

Through the Child Life program, specialists help pediatric patients and families understand their visit in age-appropriate ways.

Katie Glass, a child life education specialist with UW Health Kids, said they often do this through creative activities.

"We use play and other distraction to make the experience as positive as possible," she said.

The program now includes a music therapist, cosmetologist and patient-family liaisons along with dozens of child life specialists who help with tasks like blood draws, scans and other appointments.

Some of the other examples of child life services include a playroom, a positive image center for kids with appearance-altering conditions and interactive experiences like visits from Santa or Badger athletes. There is also the Canine Health And Medical Pals (CHAMPS) and Caring Canines programs where pets can make bedside visits.

“We appreciate the support from the community to help our program grow the last 30 years,” Glass said. “We look forward to what the next 30 years will bring.”

The program is funded solely through philanthropy, according to Glass.