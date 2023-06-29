UW Health Kids encourages supervising kids around fireworks

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health Kids says supervision is key for families to have a safe Fourth of July holiday weekend.
According to Safe Kids Worldwide, over 3,000 children under the age of 15 are sent to the emergency room with firework-related injuries each year.
Rishelle Eithun, with UW Health Kids, says American Family Children's Hospital sees fireworks-related injuries every July— including burns, loss of fingers or limbs, and other serious trauma. She says sparklers are especially dangerous for children younger than five.
"We want everyone to have safe and happy Fourth of July celebrations, but the bottom line is fireworks are not safe for children," Eithun said.
But, there are steps families can take to prevent firework accidents. Safe Kids Worldwide recommends:
- Leave fireworks to the professionals instead of lighting them at home.
- Give children glowsticks instead of sparklers.
- Make sure a responsible adult is supervising any children.
- Have children wear earplugs.
- Never allow children to pick up used fireworks.