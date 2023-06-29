 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 and Ozone which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge,
Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk,
Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
PM2.5 and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

UW Health Kids encourages supervising kids around fireworks

  • Updated
  • 0
Firework safety

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health Kids says supervision is key for families to have a safe Fourth of July holiday weekend. 

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, over 3,000 children under the age of 15 are sent to the emergency room with firework-related injuries each year.

Rishelle Eithun, with UW Health Kids, says American Family Children's Hospital sees fireworks-related injuries every July—  including burns, loss of fingers or limbs, and other serious trauma. She says sparklers are especially dangerous for children younger than five. 

"We want everyone to have safe and happy Fourth of July celebrations, but the bottom line is fireworks are not safe for children," Eithun said. 

But, there are steps families can take to prevent firework accidents. Safe Kids Worldwide recommends: 

  • Leave fireworks to the professionals instead of lighting them at home.
  • Give children glowsticks instead of sparklers. 
  • Make sure a responsible adult is supervising any children.  
  • Have children wear earplugs. 
  • Never allow children to pick up used fireworks. 