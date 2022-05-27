UW Health Kids gives reminders on keeping kids safe in water this summer

MADISON (WKOW) — With Memorial Day kicking off the summer season, kids will be spending more time outside and in the water.
However, nearly 800 kids die each year from accidental drownings, making it a leading cause of preventable deaths among children ages one to four, according to the pediatric safety advocacy organization Safe Kids Worldwide.
“Drowning is one of the most preventable causes of death in children,” said Rishelle Eithun, a child safety and injury prevention manage at UW Health Kids. “Families never think it could happen to them until it does. Thankfully there are a number of things that parents and caregivers can do to ensure their kids are as safe as possible in and on the water this summer.”
When you take your kids swimming and boating, be sure to keep them safe by following these recommendations by UW Health Kids and Safe Kids Worldwide:
- Pay attention to your kids while they're in and around the water. Many drownings are silent, so being vigilant at all times is important.
- Have your kids take swimming lessons, teaching them to swim in open water and a swimming pool.
- Have your kids wear a U.S Coast Guard-approved life jacket appropriate for their weight and swimming skill. 77% of all fatal boating accident victims drowned, and 84% of those were not wearing a life jacket.
- Learn CPR and basic water rescue skills, and make a plan as a family on how to respond to an emergency on the water.