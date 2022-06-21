UW Health Kids reminds parents to ask themselves if guns are accessible to their children

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health Kids is recognizing National Asking Saves Kids (ASK) Day, a day where parents and caregivers are called on to ask themselves if guns are accessible to their children.
ASK Day is about raising awareness and educating families on the importance of safe firearms storage.
“When a parent drops their child off at another family’s home for a play date or birthday party, we want to encourage parents to ask about safe firearm storage,” Dr. Adam Brinkman, medical director, pediatric trauma, UW Health Kids said. “All too often, firearms get into the hands of children leading to severe, oftentimes lethal, injuries.”
According to UW Health, data shows that the number of firearms-related injuries among children have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Death by firearms is now the leading cause of death for those age 19 and younger, according to a March 2022 study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). The leading cause of death used to be motor vehicle collisions, Brinkman said.
Since 2020, UW Health Kids has seen 29 firearm related injuries, including multiple deaths, at the American Family Children’s Hospital. From 2017 to 2019, they saw 17 firearm-related injuries. Of the 29 from 2020 to 2022, 15 were in 2020, 10 in 2021 and four in 2022 so far.
Dr. Brinkman said firearm injuries are often fatal, and if they aren't, they can cause long-lasting disabilities.
“As physicians, we want to reverse this trend and keep our kids safe,” Brinkman said. “This day is important because pediatric safety advocates come together to highlight the dangers of unlocked guns in the home and offer strategies to prevent firearms-related injuries.”
If your firearm is hidden away, it's likely not as hidden as you'd like it to be, especially for curious young children. If it's tucked away in the back corner of a closet, that's often where your child will look. Brinkman says we don't want to take away a child's curiosity, but we can "take away those dangerous items from a child's environment so they don't hurt themselves or those that are around them."
UW Health Kids and AAP offer the following tips to talk about gun safety with your children and the adults around them:
- Teach children not to touch guns and to find an adult right away if they find one. Brinkman likens it to telling a child to not touch a snake, and if they find one, to tell an adult about it.
- Keep your firearm(s) in a locked box or a safe, unloaded.
- Lock ammunition away separately.
- Talk with other parents or caregivers to ask if they are following these safety measures if your child will be spending time in their home.
- Decide who to ask, how to ask and think about how to respond to different answers in advance.
- Figure out who you’re most comfortable talking with among the adults in charge and ask your questions before the visit.
Brinkman says it can be awkward to ask another parent about their weapons, but it's important to keep your kids safe. He likens it to other questions we have no problem asking, such as "Does your home have smoke detectors?"
It can be as simple as, "Do you have firearms in your house?" If yes, Brinkman suggests following up with questions like, "Where are they kept? How are they kept? Are they loaded or unloaded? Are the bullets and guns kept separately?"
“We want parents to talk to their kids and each other about potential dangers of firearms and be sure kids know what they should do if they come across improperly secured firearms,” Brinkman said.