UW Health Kids sees over 10% increase in Type 2 diabetes in kids since 2018

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health is concerned over a rising trend in Type 2 diabetes in children.
According to a press release from the health system, UW Health Kids has seen more than a 10% increase in cases since 2018. They've seen the percent of new onset patients with Type 2 diabetes in kids went from 5.8% in 2018 to 16.4% in 2021.
Type 1 diabetes is still the most common cause of diabetes in those under 18, but the rising rate of Type 2 concerns doctors.
“This trend is worrisome,” said Dr. Elizabeth Mann, pediatric endocrinologist and director of the Type 2 Diabetes Program at UW Health Kids. “Increased rates of pediatric Type 2 diabetes were recognized before the pandemic, but the trend has accelerated since spring 2020.”
Children are also being hospitalized in higher rates due to diabetes. In 2018, 52 children with new onset diabetes were admitted to the hospital. In 2021, that number increased to 128. So far in 2022, there have been six.
In 2021, 31 kinds have been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, in comparison to 10 in 2018, causing high demand at diabetes clinics.
According to Mann there are several factors that could be playing a role in the uptick of cases, including: Impacts from stay-at-home orders, decreased physical activity, changes in dietary opportunities, increased chronic stress during the pandemic, and the emotional and social impact of isolation.
Diabetes is a condition where the body cannot process energy as expected, and often genetics play a role. Parents should be aware of warning signs like increased thirst, increased urination, increased appetite and unintended weight loss. Mann recommends reaching out to a child’s physician immediately to schedule an appointment if you notice these symptoms.