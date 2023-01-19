UW Health Kids sees significant jump in suicide-related emergency visits for kids under 14

MADISON (WKOW) — Suicide is the second leading cause of death for children ages 10 to 14-years-old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In line with this data, UW Health Kids reports seeing a "dramatic increase" in visits related to mental health to their emergency department over the last 10 years, with a significant jump since 2020.
UW Health Kids reports they had 15 patients a month who needed psychiatric care in 2012. By 2022, that number jumped to more than 40 a month, with suicidal ideation and drug or alcohol intoxication or overdose cases increasing the most.
Dr. Allie Hurst, the medical director of pediatric emergency medicine at UW Health Kids, said children are showing up everyday in these dangerous circumstances.
She said the rates of children 14 to 17 coming to emergency departments are similar to rates in 2018, but children younger than 14 had the highest increases in psychiatric visits in the last four years.
And this isn't just happening at UW Health Kids; similar trends are being seen nationally.
Dr. Hurts said the underlying causes of these visits aren't firmly known yet, but she said there are many theories.
“Things like poverty, sexual orientation, gender identity and racism are factors at play,” she said. “Other long-standing impacts on youth mental health like loneliness and hopelessness also play big roles in risk for suicide.”
Shanda Wells, a pediatric behavioral health specialist with UW Health, said the COVID-19 pandemic could play a significant part in this trend. She said the isolation may have disrupted an important time for kids to make relationships, which can help ease feelings of loneliness and hopelessness.
She said exposure to suicide may also be a factor.
“When young people are exposed to death by suicide of those close to them, they are at risk to struggle with the same feelings that make them also vulnerable to suicide,” Wells said.
If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, depression or anxiety, Wells encourages you to get connected to resources like the national 988 hotline or your care provider.
“Perhaps the most important thing we can do to stop these tragedies in our emergency departments is to improve the mental health of our young people from an earlier age,” Wells said. “We can all be that support system for them.”