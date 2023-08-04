UW Health Kids to host free sports physicals for uninsured student athletes

MADISON (WKOW) -- The school year's coming up, and it's time for student athletes to get their sports physicals.
All student athletes are required by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association before the first day in practice, but there are often barriers to getting that physical done. To get rid of those barriers, UW Health Kids is hosting free sports physicals for uninsured student athletes.
Last year, the clinic had a record number of student athletes attend, but half of those students were actually ones with insurance who waited to long to make an appointment to see their primary care doctor.
“We were able to meet the needs of all student-athletes last summer, but we also encourage families to book appointments with their own providers in advance if possible,” said Dr. David Bernhardt, a pediatric sports medicine physician with UW Health Kids.
The clinic is on Aug. 9 between 6 and 9 p.m. at the Access Community Health Center on S. Park Street.
No pre-registration is needed, but check-in times are based on last names:
- Last names A-I - check in at 6 p.m.
- Last names J-R - check in at 7 p.m.
- Last names S-Z - check in at 8 p.m.