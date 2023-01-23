UW Health Kids wants your pooch to volunteer for new pet care program

MADISON (WKOW) — If your dog's a cuddle bug and great with kids, consider signing them up for UW Health Kids' Caring Canines program.
This new program allows volunteers and their dogs to make bedside visits to patients, giving the kids and families a sense of normalcy and cuddle time during their stay. The program replaces the previous Pet Pals therapy program, which ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UW Health Kids is hoping they get enough volunteers so that they can have pets visiting every day, instead of just twice a week like they had under Pet Pals.
If you and your pooch want to volunteer, you must be 18 years old, commit to at least a year of service and bring your dog to visit at least twice a month.
As for your dog, they must be able to:
- Sit and lie down with only one command.
- Stay until you call him or her with only one command.
- Walk loosely on a leash and not pull, even when excited.
- Be friendly with other dogs.
- Perform commands without treats as a reward.
- Not bark or whine too much.
- Be up to date on all vaccinations, including rabies.
You can sign up online, and the application includes a temperament test prior to being accepted.