UW Health launches heart transplant program at American Family Children's Hospital

MADISON (WKOW) — The American Family Children's Hospital now has a pediatric heart transplant program.
UW Health says the pediatric heart transplant program at the UW Health Transplant Center was certified by the United Network for Organ Sharing in March 2023.
Dr. Dixon Kaufman says the center is one of six in the U.S. and the only one in the Midwest that actively does heart, kidney, liver, lung and pancreas transplants for adults and kids.
“Our pediatric cardiologists were caring for a rising number of kids who required heart transplantation, and their families wanted to stay at UW Health,” Kaufman said. “As one of the nation’s leading transplant centers, we knew it was time to combine our expertise in pediatric heart care and transplant and open our own program.”
The hospital system says the pediatric heart transplant team is multidisciplinary, equipped with experts in social work, intensive care, nutrition, recovery and other fields. Because of their expertise, they can work with children with advanced heart failure and post-transplantation.
Dr. Sonya Kirmani, one of the three doctors leading the transplant team, said the team will be there to guide patients as they grow up and help them manage their own care.
“Having a heart transplant is a lifelong commitment and care goes far beyond the initial transplant surgery,” Kirmani said. “I am excited that we can now offer family-centered, individualized care to our youngest patients from a team that they already know and trust.”