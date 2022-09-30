UW Health launches new project to detect ovarian cancer sooner

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health launched a new project Friday that aims to detect ovarian cancer sooner.
Ovarian cancer is the most deadly of the gynecologic cancers, in a large part because it's so hard to detect, according to Dr. Ellen Hartenbach, an OBGYN at UW Health. She says most symptoms don't feel that extreme, and it's only the fact that they can persist that leads people to see a doctor.
"Symptoms include pelvic pain, bloating, you know feeling full kind of quickly, sometimes urinary difficulties, and if you have those symptoms every day for more than two weeks out of the month, then you got to get it checked out," Hartenbach said.
However, Dr. Hartenbach hopes that a new project helps researchers learn what leads to ovarian cancer.
As part of the project, researchers will use electronic health record data from three midwestern healthcare systems -- such as demographics, genetics, and social determinants -- to identify early predictors of ovarian cancer.
"Are there some symptoms? Are there some medical diagnoses or some other things happening for these women that are associated with ovarian cancer? Maybe we can find more things that are associated, and maybe precursors to ovarian cancer," Hartenbach said.
Hartenbach said that if the project can lead to a screening method like a "mammography equivalent" for ovarian cancer, it will make an "incredible difference" in overcoming the disease.
UW Health is working with both the University of Minnesota and the University of Iowa on the new project.
The project is being funded by a grant from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.