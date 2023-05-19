UW Health Med Flight to open new base in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — UW Health Med Flight operations are expanding with a base set to come to Janesville.
UW Health announced Friday it's relocating a Med Flight helicopter and ambulance to the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville.
Dr. Andrew Cathers, the medical director for UW Health Med Flight, said the move will improve care for critically hurt or ill people in areas south and east of Madison.
“Having Med Flight teams out in the community will allow us to respond much faster in the southeast part of the region,” he said.
Cathers said the decision to move the base was based on where the requests calls were coming from, though the base is still close enough to allow immediate response in Dane County.
“Most of the need for our services was coming from outside Dane County, so it just made sense to place our teams and vehicles regionally,” he said. “We are excited about this new Med Flight coverage map because in emergency situations it gives us a better chance to save a life when time is of the essence.”
The new base will open this winter. It's the third regional Med Flight base in Wisconsin. The others are in Portage and Mineral Point.