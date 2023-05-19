UW Health Med Flight to open new base in Janesville

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL, AND EASTERN WISCONSIN... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for particulate matter which is in effect from midnight CDT tonight until midnight CDT Friday night. This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha. Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into southern and eastern Wisconsin from northwest to southeast beginning around midnight tonight. Particulate matter concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov