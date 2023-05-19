 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL, AND
EASTERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for particulate matter which is in effect from
midnight CDT tonight until midnight CDT Friday night.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee,
Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into southern
and eastern Wisconsin from northwest to southeast beginning
around midnight tonight. Particulate matter concentrations will
likely increase sharply at times before steadily diminishing as
cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.

Areas further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY
air quality index level, while areas further northeast will have
the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air
quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

UW Health Med Flight to open new base in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — UW Health Med Flight operations are expanding with a base set to come to Janesville.

UW Health announced Friday it's relocating a Med Flight helicopter and ambulance to the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville.

Dr. Andrew Cathers, the medical director for UW Health Med Flight, said the move will improve care for critically hurt or ill people in areas south and east of Madison.

“Having Med Flight teams out in the community will allow us to respond much faster in the southeast part of the region,” he said.

Cathers said the decision to move the base was based on where the requests calls were coming from, though the base is still close enough to allow immediate response in Dane County.

“Most of the need for our services was coming from outside Dane County, so it just made sense to place our teams and vehicles regionally,” he said. “We are excited about this new Med Flight coverage map because in emergency situations it gives us a better chance to save a life when time is of the essence.”

The new base will open this winter. It's the third regional Med Flight base in Wisconsin. The others are in Portage and Mineral Point.

