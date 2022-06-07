UW Health, Meriter launch Wisconsin's first fetal diagnosis and treatment center

MADISON (WKOW) — Birth defects affect 1 in every 33 babies born in the United States. In Wisconsin, 3% of all infants are born with birth defects, and the mortality rates are higher among babies born to Black or Hispanic mothers, compared to babies born to non-Hispanic white mothers.
To address this problem, two Wisconsin health systems are launching the first fetal diagnosis and treatment center in the state.
The UW Health Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment Center, a collaboration between UW Health and UnityPoint Health–Meriter, was created to support pregnant women and their unborn babies with birth defects before, during and after birth.
The comprehensive center focuses on the field of fetal surgery. Staff will diagnose the defects before birth and, in many cases, conditions can be surgically treated before the baby is born. These conditions include congenital heart defects, urinary tract defects, spinal cord defects, gastrointestinal and lung defects, and complex twin conditions. They also offer delivery and care after birth.
Dr. Inna Lobeck, a pediatric and fetal surgeon and director of UW Health Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment Center and assistant professor of surgery at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, says that the center makes it much easier — and cheaper — for families to make an appointment. This is because it has all of the necessary specialists meet with the expectant family in one appointment. The center has maternal-fetal specialists, pediatric surgeons, neonatologists and multiple pediatric sub-specialties.
Normally, families would have to make several appointments at different locations. Sometimes, they're even referred out of state if their child needs prenatal surgery, Dr. Lobeck said.
“Our center saves families time, money and emotional stress related to multiple appointments, while also providing personalized care and education every step of the journey,” said Dr. Lobeck.
“The Center for Perinatal Care has been providing excellent care to high-risk pregnant patients and those with fetal concerns for the past 20 years,” said Sherry Casali, chief nursing executive and vice president of patient care at UnityPoint Health–Meriter. “Now, with the UW Health Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment Center, patients can access fetal treatment here in Wisconsin rather than being referred to surrounding states. We are tremendously excited to support this growth and innovation in fetal diagnostics and treatment."
Pregnant patients are also supported by a genetic counselor and social worker. A fetal surgery coordinator will help families determine treatments and how to safely transition patients back home.
Taylor Hug, a patient at the center, said that she hardly had words for how much of a relief the center has been for her. Between the positivity of the experts and having a plan laid out starting at 20 weeks, she says its been a "huge stress reliever" for her throughout the pregnancy.
“With the development of fetal surgery, we are able to offer families hope where there once wasn’t any. Thirty years ago, many of these conditions were untreatable, often resulting in pregnancy loss or poor quality of life,” Lobeck said. “Now we can offer an opportunity to intervene early and change that.”
The UW Health Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment has been open since March 2022 and is located at the UnityPoint Health–Meriter Center for Perinatal Care.