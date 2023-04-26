UW Health: Now's the time to schedule sports physicals

MADISON (WKOW) — Anyone with kids hoping to play high school sports over the summer should schedule physicals now, according to UW Health.
The pre-participation sports physicals are a required by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association before the first day of practice. If this isn't done in time, the student could be delayed or prevented from playing.
Dr. David Berhardt with UW Health Kids suggests parents schedule the appointments now, potentially avoiding a "last-minute scramble."
“We don’t want any obstacles for kids to participate in sports so knowing how hard it can be to schedule last-minute appointments with primary care locations, we encourage families to call today,” Bernhardt said.
The exams typically review the student's health history and checks the cardiovascular and musculoskeletal systems. The point of them is to detect conditions that could cause injury or illness to an athlete.
Beyond a potential "scramble," waiting until the last minute poses another problem. According to Bernhardt, about half of UW Health's free sports physicals intended for those without health insurance went to people with insurance because those athletes couldn't get into their primary care doctor in time.
“We were able to meet the needs of all student-athletes in last summer’s clinic, but we prefer to leave the spaces open for those without insurance, so we urge families to plan ahead,” he said. “UW Health, similar to other clinics in the area and across the state, is looking for different ways of increasing access.”
Bernhardt says going to a primary care physician is important for these physicals because it ensures continuity of care.