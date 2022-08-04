UW Health Nurses fight for union recognition following the pandemic 

MADISON (WKOW) -- COVID-19 left real impacts on many people and careers, including medical professionals who are demanding change.
For more than two and a half years, UW Health Nurses have asked for their union to be recognized. They said having a union would allow them to "have a seat at the table" in advocating for themselves, their patients and their community.
Becky McConnell has been a nurse at UW Hospital and Clinics for 19 years. She said she has worked with, and without, a union.
"When we had a union, we had better patient-to-staff ratios. We had higher standards of care. Our benefits were much better than any other hospital in the Madison area," McConnell said. "I feel like we had just a higher standard of care with the union than without."
On Wednesday, union representatives met with administration. Collin Gillis, another UW nurse, said that's when UW made it clear they will not recognize their union.
He said at the beginning of the pandemic, the hospital was rationing protective equipment. He shared that nurses on the COVID unit were asked to go into rooms with known COVID positive patients, wearing only a barrier mask and face shield when the optimum protective was an N95 mask.
"I and no other bedside nurses were part of that decision making process. We might have come to the same decision. We might have reached the same conclusion, if we had been part of that decision-making process," Gillis said. "But not having a voice in that process was profoundly disempowering."
Gillis said working during the pandemic was what motivated him to fight for a union.
"It's that lack of autonomy that really causes nurses on my unit and other units to experience depression, distress and the kind of burnout that leads them to not just leave, working, stop working in-patient, but sometimes to leave the profession altogether," he said.
The quality of care these nurses have faced over the past years, they say has left them with no other choice but to strike.
"We've taken the high road these past two and a half years. We haven't done any dirty campaigning. We have held our heads high and the door keeps getting slammed in our faces," UW Nurse Mary Jorgensen said. "And we're so worried about the community. We're worried about our patients that we need to do what's right by them."
Jorgensen said they are asking for safe staffing, quality patient care, a work environment that retains and attracts experienced nurses and recognition to their union without retaliations to any nurses.
She said strike is the next step, but it was a hard decision to get there.
"We don't want that to happen. We don't want any of this to happen. We want to be recognized and legally we can. And we're just tired of the excuses," Jorgensen said.
Jorgensen set up a Go Fund Me to support the cost of living for nurses and families on strike.
Emily Kumlien, UW Health Press Secretary told 27 News:
"At UW Health, we encourage our nurses to make their voices heard. Hundreds of them are doing that through our shared governance system of nursing councils, driving the continuous improvement that makes us not just a great place to work, but the #1 hospital in Wisconsin 11 straight years."
But these nurses say their fight is not over.
"The writing's on the wall. We're gonna win," Jorgensen said.