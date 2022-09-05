UW Health nurses give official notice of strike

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health nurses in Madison gave official notice of their strike for quality care and union recognition on Labor Day.
According to UW Health, the three-day strike is scheduled to start Sept. 13.
UW Health nurses were at LaborFest at the Madison Labor Temple in an effort to get support in their push for the health system's administration to recognize their union.
During a press conference Mary Jorgenson, a UW Health nurse, said they've "heard solidarity messages from across the country, and from patients here in Madison, whose lives we've touched, but at work, it's a whole completely different story."
UW Health Press Secretary Emily Kumlien said in a statement that "the planned work stoppage" remains disappointing. She continued by saying UW Health will focus on its top priority: high-quality care and safety for patients and staff.
UW Health nurses said administrators can stop the strike from happening by recognizing their union.