UW Health nurses to notify health system of strike Friday

MADISON (WKOW) — A group of UW Health nurses is expected to notify the hospital system Friday of their intent to strike.

According to SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, the nurses voted on August 24 to strike for "quality patient care, safe staffing and recognition of their union."

The strike is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. on September 13 and end at 7 a.m. on September 16. SEIU says the purpose of advanced notice is to "ensure patient safety by allowing UW Health to make preparations such as hiring temporary staff."

SEIU stated the "imminent strike" can be avoided if the UW Health Board recognizes the nurses union.

A UW Health spokesperson responded on August 25 saying in part: