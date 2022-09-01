UW Health nurses to notify health system of strike Friday

MADISON (WKOW) — A group of UW Health nurses is expected to notify the hospital system Friday of their intent to strike.
According to SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, the nurses voted on August 24 to strike for "quality patient care, safe staffing and recognition of their union."
The strike is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. on September 13 and end at 7 a.m. on September 16. SEIU says the purpose of advanced notice is to "ensure patient safety by allowing UW Health to make preparations such as hiring temporary staff."
SEIU stated the "imminent strike" can be avoided if the UW Health Board recognizes the nurses union.
A UW Health spokesperson responded on August 25 saying in part:
"While UW Health can appreciate the idea of social activism, whether anyone supports or opposes recognizing a union to engage in collective bargaining is irrelevant until we determine whether one is legally allowed. At this time, the non-partisan Wisconsin Legislative Council and Legislative Reference Bureau, as well as internal legal counsel and external legal counsel agree that the health system cannot legally collectively bargain under Wisconsin law, due to the Act 10 legislation passed in 2011. The Attorney General has said he believes we can, but by his own admission states that his opinion is not law and that only the courts or the legislature can provide a conclusive answer. UW Health will not violate the law."