UW Health nurses vote for 3 day strike if union isn't recognized

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health Nurses voted Wednesday to strike in September, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin announced.
The strike is set to start at 7 a.m. on September 13 and end at 7 a.m. on September 16. SEIU stated in a press release that the nurses are striking for "safe, quality patient care and recognition of their union."
Specifically, the organization claimed nurses are struggling with understaffing, turnover, cuts, exhaustion and burnout.
SEIU said the "imminent strike" can be avoided if the UW Health Board recognizes the nurses union.
But, if the strike takes place, nurses will give official notice to UW Health 10 days in advance "so the administration can make preparations to ensure patient safety."
“We’re striking to put an end to the vicious cycle of understaffing and burnout and to win a union voice so we can protect the health of our patients and each other,” said Tami Burns, a UW Health nurse since 2017.
UW Health disputed nurses claims over conditions at its facilities. In a statement, UW Health reported its been ranked the "highest quality" hospital in the state for 11 consecutive years. Additionally, it claimed its compensation for nurses is the best in the region and staffing levels are among the top in the nation.
UW nurses were a part of SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin but have not been unionized since their previous contract expired in 2014. The health system argues Act 10 prohibits recognizing the nurses union. UW Health nurses have been working to unionize again since 2019.
This issue is something UW Health addressed in its response to the potential strike. The statement reads in part:
While UW Health can appreciate the idea of social activism, whether anyone supports or opposes recognizing a union to engage in collective bargaining is irrelevant until we determine whether one is legally allowed. At this time, the non-partisan Wisconsin Legislative Council and Legislative Reference Bureau, as well as internal legal counsel and external legal counsel agree that the health system cannot legally collectively bargain under Wisconsin law, due to the Act 10 legislation passed in 2011. The Attorney General has said he believes we can, but by his own admission states that his opinion is not law and that only the courts or the legislature can provide a conclusive answer. UW Health will not violate the law.
UW Health called the decision to strike "disappointing" and "unfortunate." While the health system hopes the strike is reconsidered, it's taking the potential event seriously.
"As we approach their stated strike dates, our efforts will be focused on protecting our 700,000 patients from care disruptions and our 16,000 Madison-based providers and staff from threats and intimidation," UW Health's statement read. "This strike will be unpleasant for patients and for our staff, but we will get through it and never lose sight of our shared mission to meet the needs of our patients."