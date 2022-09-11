 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central
Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Rock. In
southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A prolonged period of moderate to heavy rainfall will
continue through Monday. Widespread, storm total rainfall
amounts between 2 to 5 inches are expected. Persistent bands
will be capable of producing rainfall in excess of 5 inches.
The area of greatest concern for the heaviest rainfall totals
includes Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Waukesha and Milwaukee
counties where localized rainfall amounts exceeding 7 inches
are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

UW Health nursing strike could be over before it begins

  • Updated
UW Health Nurse Rally

File footage of a UW Health nurse rally for union recognition in February. 

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW Health Nurses strike that was scheduled for Sept. 13 through 16 could be called off after the parties reached a tentative agreement over the weekend.

According to a source with knowledge, UW Health nurses and administration have reached a tentative agreement to avoid a strike after negotiations at the Governor's Mansion. 

The same source said Gov. Tony Evers participated in the discussions.

According to SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, the nurses voted on August 24 to strike for "quality patient care, safe staffing and recognition of their union." 