UW Health opens new transplant clinic at University Hospital

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health opened a new transplant clinic for those giving a or receiving an organ at University Hospital Tuesday morning.
The clinic is a 10,000-square-foot facility that serves adult patients who are being evaluated for or who have received an organ transplant, as well as those who give living organ donations. The clinic is named after Pleasant T. Rowland, whose $10 million donation helped make building the clinic possible.
The clinic provides all services in one location, so patients and their loved ones won't have to travel to other areas of the hospital.
The clinic also has a medication management system, computers for patient education in every exam room. There's even a "living donor wall" — an interactive art exhibit that honors and celebrates the people who have donated part of their body so someone can have a second chance.
UW Health's CEO, Dr. Alan Kaplan, says he's proud of the Transplant Center but says the health system will "never be satisfied with the status quo."
“In that spirit we promise to build upon this latest milestone in our Center’s long history by continuing to dream big and harness the innovation required to make it happen," Kaplan said. "Our goal has never been to simply meet the future of organ transplantation head on but to be among the leaders who help define it.”