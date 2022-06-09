UW Health professional explains the continued need for COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters, especially for those over 65

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health says it's vital for older and immunocompromised people to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.
Even though the pandemic has died down some compared to the omicron variant-fueled spikes in December 2021 and January 2022, cases are up in Wisconsin and those 65 and older are near the top of the case count, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. During the most recent peak of Wisconsin cases on May 8, of the 10,000 new cases 65, those 65 and older accounted for about 2,600 cases.
In addition to risk of infection, older individuals are also at the greatest risk of needing hospital care. Since the start of the pandemic, DHS data reports that people 60 and up make up 78% of hospitalizations.
And all of this is despite the fact the 65+ group has some of the highest vaccination rates in the state.
One UW Health professional says this discrepancy may be due to how the vaccine and booster recommendations are "just confusing."
The CDC recently tried to clarify how to describe someone who has the best vaccine protection by moving away from calling people “fully vaccinated” instead saying people should stay “up to date” on current vaccine recommendations.
This is because the definition of "fully vaccinated" is changing over time as additional boosters are being recommended as new variants arise, explained Dr. Jim Conway, medical director, UW Health immunization program, and pediatric infectious disease physician, UW Health Kids.
"There’s been a lot of information coming at people and it’s understandable that some people thought they were still as protected as they could be, so it will be critical to spread the message that you should get every dose that is available to you to maximize your immunity,” he said.
That means people 50 years old and older — and people 12 years old and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised — should get the first two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, plus the two booster doses, or the single Johnson & Johnson dose, plus the two available booster doses.
Dr. Conway said boosters aren't much different than how there tetanus boosters and special, high-potency flu vaccines for older people to give their immune system the extra "kick" or reminder it needs. However, COVID-19 boosters and vaccines aren't quite to that point yet, so Conway says it's important to stay current with their vaccines and boosters so people's immune systems can stay strong.
“Older people often have weaker immune systems, so they need a boost, plus as society has relaxed public health measures in large part, staying up to date on your vaccinations is the best way to stay safe,” Conway said.
He said this is especially important to talk about now because people are back into an "early summer mode" and acting like things are fine because the pandemic wasn't as bad last summer.
"But that's just not true," he said.
He went on to explain that there are around six times as many cases right now as there were around this time a year ago.
"We got a lot of work to do to help people understand there's still help to be had out there," Conway said. "Vaccines are still working well, but we need to update them and provide boosters for these high-risk individuals so that they're protected as these new variant waves continue to sweep through our communities."