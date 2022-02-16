UW Health raising minimum wage to $17

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health is raising its minimum wage for the second time in five years.
Starting in May, UW Health is increasing its minimum wage to $17 per hour. It's a change that will impact 200 job titles and over 20% of the workforce at UW Health. The hospital system was one of the first large employers in Madison to increase its minimum wage to $15 five years ago.
According to Betsy Clough, chief human resources officer at UW Health, leaders recognized they could only attract the best employees by supporting them with wages and benefits.
“We are raising the bar again to support the dedicated and talented staff here at UW Health and ensure we can bring in the new, highly skilled and driven staff we need to support our health system and care for our community,” Clough said in a statement.