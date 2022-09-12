 Skip to main content
UW Health reaches agreement with nurses to avoid strike

  • Updated
UW Health

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health reported Monday morning it reached a deal with nurses to avoid a strike set for later this week. 

UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien said more details will come at noon, when Governor Tony Evers, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin and UW Health hold a press conference. 

Nurses were set to strike from September 13 through 16 over "quality patient care, safe staffing and recognition of their union." 

This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more information. 

