UW Health reaches agreement with nurses to avoid strike

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health reported Monday morning it reached a deal with nurses to avoid a strike set for later this week.

UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien said more details will come at noon, when Governor Tony Evers, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin and UW Health hold a press conference.

Nurses were set to strike from September 13 through 16 over "quality patient care, safe staffing and recognition of their union."

This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more information.