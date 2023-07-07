UW Health recruiting volunteers for clinical study of new Alzheimer's drug

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health is recruiting volunteers for a clinical trial to test a new Alzheimer's drug recently approved by the FDA.

The study will test the effectiveness of the drug lecanemab -- also known as Leqembi -- which targets and removes plaque buildups in the brain that are markers of the disease.

The study is open to people age 55 and older who are at risk of developing symptoms of Alzheimer's disease. Risk factors include family history of the disease or being 65 years old or older.

Dr. Cindy Carlsson, director of the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Institute, says she hopes recruiting younger people who are at risk gives them a way to get ahead of the disease.

“We know that changes in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease begin up to 20 years before a person notices symptoms, but until now, most clinical trials have included older patients who already have symptoms," she said.

The trial is a four-year commitment and includes screening visits, blood draws, cognitive testing, PET and MRI scans and physical exams.

To participate, contact the AHEAD clinical research study coordinators at UW‒Madison, at 608-263-4646 or email ccardenas@medicine.wisc.edu or odeering@medicine.wisc.edu.

More information on the AHEAD study is available online.