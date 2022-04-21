UW Health renames UW Health at The American Center to UW Health East Madison Hospital

MADISON (WKOW) — In an ongoing effort to increase consistency throughout UW Health facilities around Madison, UW Health at the American Center is changing its name.
Now, the facility will be known as UW Health East Madison Hospital. In a press release, Ryann DeGraff, chief operating officer of the facility, said the update reflects what the location offers the patients and community.
“Since this facility opened in 2015, it has grown to be a vital resource to our patients, offering everything from meditation practice to knee replacement to parathyroid surgery,” said DeGraff. “I’m glad we’ve taken this meaningful step to ensure our name aligns with what patients have come to expect from us here at UW Health East Madison Hospital.”
The name change leverages apps like Google Maps, helping patients locate facilities through their devices.
Patients were notified of the transition in March and the new name became official earlier in April. This is one of several recent name changes for UW Health — the SwedishAmerican Health System was officially renamed UW Health. In January 2022, UW Health Arboretum Clinic in Madison was renamed to UW Health 1102 S Park St Clinic. In March 2022, UW Odana Atrium Clinic was renamed to UW Health Odana Rd Clinic.