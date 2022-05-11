UW Health researchers developing vaccine for prostate cancer patients

MADISON (WKOW) — A clinical trial taking place in Madison hopes to advance treatment options for those battling prostate cancer.
UW Health Dr. Douglas McNeel and his team are researching a vaccine that could active an immune response specific to the tumor. It's something that he says "may be foundational to the future of cancer treatments."
According to McNeel, there were only a handful of immunotherapies available 10 years ago. Now, upwards of 30% of cancer patients get some type of immunotherapy as a part of their treatment.
“It’s a very appealing option for patients and physicians, using a person’s unique immune system to overcome cancer cells or shrink tumors,” McNeel said.
Specifically for prostate cancer, which affects one in eight men, McNeel said the vaccine could help other immunotherapy treatments and delay need for other therapies.
McNeel's research is ongoing and being monitored by the FDA. The clinical trials will help the team understand how prostate cancer interacts with with the immune system and evaluate antigen-specific DNA vaccines.
McNeel hopes for continued growth in immunotherapies, including a vaccine for most prostate cancer patients.
“If we can develop tumor-specific vaccinations for prostate cancer, the disease could become much more like high blood pressure, like a chronic condition,” he said. “And hopefully we can use this method for earlier interventions, leading to better outcomes across the board.”