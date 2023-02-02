UW Health seeks to include Black community in Alzheimer's research

MADISON (WKOW) — New Alzheimer's drugs are hitting the market, but researchers are questioning a lack of clinical data on the effectiveness of the medications in Black people.
According to UW Health, Black adults are almost twice as likely to develop Alzheimer's as white adults, but they aren't often included in research.
Carey Gleason, an associate professor of medicine and geriatrics researcher at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health says this means new medications are based on data from a population that is "white, highly educated and at high risk because of family history."
Gleason explains the new drugs target removing amyloid, plaques in the brain considered as a marker for the disease. But, there's a problem with the data being based on white populations.
“We don’t know if the amyloid association with disease symptoms will hold for the Black population,” Gleason said.
Gleason and the research team conducting the African Americans Fighting Alzheimer's in Midlife (AA-FAiM) study are trying to make research more inclusive. The study is entering its second five year cycle.
The team is trying to do brain imaging and other tests with 500 African American volunteers to document amyloid buildup and its link with disease symptoms and progression. So far, over 400 have signed up.
UW Health credits enrollment numbers to outreach workers in Madison and Milwaukee who recruit families for the study. Those leading outreach learned what people would like to get out of the research program, and began providing specific wellness programs.
Gleason recognizes there are historical reasons why Black individuals don't want to participate in research.
“Black people are understandably tired of being used by science, and want to be treated respectfully,” Gleason said. “In truth, Black individuals do want to be included and to participate in medical research that could improve their lives and their children’s lives.”
Throughout research, Gleason said she's learned that emotional intelligence is necessary to retain research participants.
“If we as researchers want to make a real difference and make real progress,’’ Gleason said. "It comes down to treating participants like people and partners.”