UW Health starts limited use of artificial intelligence

MADISON (WKOW) -- When some UW Health patients send a message to their doctor, they'll start getting a response written by artificial intelligence.
The health system is one of three nationwide trialing an AI program developed by Epic and Microsoft.
Chero Goswami, UW Health's chief information officer, said people are sending their doctors more online messages at the same time health care providers are trying to recover from the stress of the pandemic.
"People are just tired," he said. "The burnout factor is pretty high, so we're willing to give things a chance."
The technology helps health care providers write responses to messages their patients send.
"The goal is to try to help take some of the more boring and mundane tasks out of the clinical workflow and help us focus more on our patients," Jackie Gerhart, the vice president of clinical informatics at Epic, said.
The generative AI program combines Epic's electronic health record software with Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service. Goswami said one of the ways UW Health is using it is to make responses to prescription refill requests more efficient.
He said, without the technology, providers have to "go and look at five other things and come back and start typing" every time a patient sends a message asking for a refill.
AI eliminates that step.
"The model in the back end will pull the information up," Goswami said. "It allows the burnout factor to be reduced because you're not starting with a blank reply template, and it also improves the timing of the response to that email."
He said a human will review every AI-generated message before it is sent, and they will be able to tweak what is written or write a completely new message.
"Automation is good, but it does not replace the human interaction with the patient," he said.
Goswami also stressed the small scale this program will start at. He estimated around 10 UW Health staffers would begin using the technology this week. If the first phase goes well, that number could grow, and the applications of the program could expand.
He said, eventually, UW Health could use AI to help with appointment scheduling and answering simple questions, like where people should park at their doctor's office.
Safety of medical records
Both UW Health and Epic stressed the safety of using AI in health care.
Gerhart said Epic's electronic health record software with Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service are both protected under HIPAA, and Goswami said patient privacy is paramount.
"Even in the name of efficiency, privacy and security will never be compromised," he said. "I can assure you that."
Timeline for wider rollout
Right now, providers at UW Health, UC San Diego Health and Stanford Health Care are using the new program.
Goswami said, if all goes well in the next few weeks and months and the program does help with efficiency, he foresees UW Health expanding participation and finding more uses for AI.