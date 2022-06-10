UW Health study finds racial disparity in pancreatic cancer treatment

MADISON (WKOW) — A UW Health study suggests why Black patients with pancreatic cancer have lower survival rates than white patients.
The study, conducted at UW Carbone Cancer Center, took place from 2004 to 2017. It researched nearly 8,500 patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
According to the study, survival rates comes down to treatment.
The study found non-Hispanic Black patients in Wisconsin were 50% less likely than non-Hispanic white patients to receive any treatment. Even those who did were 30% less likely to have surgery — a treatment that can cure early-stage pancreatic cancer.
UW Health says the differences in survival rates "disappeared" when patients had the same treatment.
“We found that access to care mitigates racial disparities,’’ said Dr. Noelle LoConte, associate professor of medicine and a pancreatic cancer specialist at UW Carbone. “With that in mind, we in healthcare have a responsibility to address and break down the structural factors that can create barriers for Black patients to request and receive treatment.”
Four statistical models were used to assess how variables like income or insurance improved the disparities. While the study found Black patients in higher income areas or with insurance levels similar to white patients improved survival rates, differences only disappeared when Black patients received the same care.
LoConte says a confounding factor is clinicians don't agree what patients would benefit from surgery and that researchers should focus on how care is provided and received by the Black community.
“We need to do a better job of providing culturally humble care,’’ LoConte said. “Such approaches can include incorporating religious beliefs when appropriate, including family and other loved ones in the discussions, using racially concordant care providers and supportive staff like nurse navigators.”