 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
30 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

DANE                  GREEN                 LAFAYETTE
ROCK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

JEFFERSON             WALWORTH

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON,
BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, DARLINGTON, DELAVAN, EAST TROY,
ELKHORN, FORT ATKINSON, JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON, LAKE GENEVA,
MADISON, MONROE, SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, AND WHITEWATER.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

UW Health to host 21st annual Bowlin' for Colons fundraiser

  • Updated
UW Health

MADISON (WKOW) -- March is Colon Cancer Awareness month.

In light of this, UW Health is hosting its 21st annual Bowlin' for Colons fundraiser at bowling alleys across Wisconsin Sunday.

"It is really is an event to get people affected with colon cancer together and to recognize that they are not alone, as well as to raise money for cancer research," Dr. Sam Lubner with UW Health said.

According to Lubner, colon cancer is is one of the most common causes of cancer and cancer related deaths in the United States.

"There's about 150,000 people affected by colon cancer in the United States every year and about 50,000 deaths," Lubner said. "Here in Wisconsin, it's about 2,700 people affected by colon cancer with about 900 deaths per year in our state."

Over time, Lubner said research has come a long way. He attributes some of that success to scientists and supporters in Madison.

"Between novel methods of colon cancer detection like virtual colonoscopy, which was developed at the University of Wisconsin, as well as, the non-invasive screening tests like cologuard developed at Exact Sciences, we feel really proud of Madison's role," Lubner said.

Luber said early detection saves lives and said some form of detection is better than no detection.

More information about Sunday's Bowlin' for Colon event can be found here.