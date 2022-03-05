UW Health to host 21st annual Bowlin' for Colons fundraiser

MADISON (WKOW) -- March is Colon Cancer Awareness month.
In light of this, UW Health is hosting its 21st annual Bowlin' for Colons fundraiser at bowling alleys across Wisconsin Sunday.
"It is really is an event to get people affected with colon cancer together and to recognize that they are not alone, as well as to raise money for cancer research," Dr. Sam Lubner with UW Health said.
According to Lubner, colon cancer is is one of the most common causes of cancer and cancer related deaths in the United States.
"There's about 150,000 people affected by colon cancer in the United States every year and about 50,000 deaths," Lubner said. "Here in Wisconsin, it's about 2,700 people affected by colon cancer with about 900 deaths per year in our state."
Over time, Lubner said research has come a long way. He attributes some of that success to scientists and supporters in Madison.
"Between novel methods of colon cancer detection like virtual colonoscopy, which was developed at the University of Wisconsin, as well as, the non-invasive screening tests like cologuard developed at Exact Sciences, we feel really proud of Madison's role," Lubner said.
Luber said early detection saves lives and said some form of detection is better than no detection.
More information about Sunday's Bowlin' for Colon event can be found here.