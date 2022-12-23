 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Westerly wind gusts increasing to 40 to 50 MPH today.
Frigid wind chills of 25 to 40 below zero through tonight.
Areas of blowing and drifting snow with reduced visibilities.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

UW Health to open surgery clinic on Madison's east side in 2024

  • Updated
  • 0
UW Health East Clinic

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health will be opening a new ambulatory surgery center on the east side of Madison come 2024.

UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien said the center is being built to address a "significant, growing and currently unmet need" for surgical services in the area.

She said the new center will be convenient — located at UW Health's East Madison Hospital — and affordable.

The University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics Authority Board approved the decision to open the center Thursday.

Dr. Pete Newcomer, chief clinical officer with UW Health said he's excited to expand care to the area.

“We are eager to meet the growing needs of our community and look forward to sharing additional details,” he said.

The new facility is slated to open in 2024.

Tags

Recommended for you