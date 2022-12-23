UW Health to open surgery clinic on Madison's east side in 2024

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health will be opening a new ambulatory surgery center on the east side of Madison come 2024.
UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien said the center is being built to address a "significant, growing and currently unmet need" for surgical services in the area.
She said the new center will be convenient — located at UW Health's East Madison Hospital — and affordable.
The University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics Authority Board approved the decision to open the center Thursday.
Dr. Pete Newcomer, chief clinical officer with UW Health said he's excited to expand care to the area.
“We are eager to meet the growing needs of our community and look forward to sharing additional details,” he said.
The new facility is slated to open in 2024.