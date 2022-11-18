UW Health trauma surgeon reminds hunters to practice tree stand safety this season

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health is reminding hunters to make sure their tree stands are in tip-top shape and installed correctly so they don't get hurt.
UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien said tree stand falls are one of the most common injuries they see this time of year.
Dr. Lee Faucher, a trauma surgeon at UW Health, said they admit at least 20 people a year from tree stand falls. However, he says this doesn't include everyone that may have fallen, as they can only admit the people seeking treatment.
Tree stand falls can occur from getting in or out of the stand, improper installation, worn or broken straps and chains, or falling asleep in a stand without being properly tied in.
Faucher said falling from a tree stand can change someone's life forever -- sometimes paralyzing or seriously injuring the hunter.
He said, at the minimum, falls usually include broken bones, such as a broken leg, or a more severe injury like a broken pelvis. But injuries can be internal like one would see in a car accident, such as a bleeding liver or punctured lung.
He said the more devastating injuries that can't be recovered from are things "some families can't come back from" because the one who was hurt was the breadwinner.
But he said it doesn't have to be this way.
Based on his experience speaking to patients over the years, Faucher said falls happen most frequently during the short time when the hunter is detached from the safety strap while going from the ladder to the seat and vice versa. He said the best way to avoid this is to simply use two straps so the hunter is always buckled in.
Faucher said to always install the stand according to the manufacturer’s instructions, wear a full body harness and two safety straps, and be careful when climbing up the stand, getting seated and climbing down from the stand. He also said to use and use a rope to lift gear up to the stand instead of carrying it up with you.
He said hunters also tend to pick out their spot during summer, but they should double-check the tree before putting up their stand.
"Make sure that the tree is alive and can withstand a person being up in the stand," Faucher said.
“We want all hunters and their families to be aware of the risks involved with hunting in a tree stand, but more importantly, how to mitigate that risk by proper installation and use of their deer stand,” Faucher said. “Hunting is a great tradition in this region, and we want every hunter to be healthy for seasons to come.”