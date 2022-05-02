UW Health, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health launch philanthropic campaign

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health and the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health are launching a campaign focused on the future of health.
The philanthropic campaign is called Wisconsin Medicine.
The idea behind it is to drive innovation and progress in healthcare, discover new cures and treatments, develop cutting-edge technologies and put a focus on health equity.
"We have such an amazing heritage and tradition of breakthrough discoveries, of innovations in science and in patient care. That sets the stage for the next generation of breakthrough discoveries and innovations," Dr. Robert Golden, Dean of UW School of Medicine and Public Health said.
The goal is to raise $500 million by the end of 2025.